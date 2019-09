Dubaï veut jouer dans la cour des grands de la mode

View this post on Instagram

Amato Couture – UAE Launched in 2002 UAE, Amato, which means ‘beloved’ in Italian, is the brainchild of the much-awarded creative designer Furne One, who partnered with textile expert Rashid Ali, to build this Avant Garde label. From the very first collection, Amato touched a chord with the region’s fashion elite. Inviting UAE’s beautiful women to a style renaissance, Amato broke the glass ceiling through a symphony of style and creativity. Words like ‘inspiring, intriguing and innovative’ are only a few of the compliments showered by Amato’s discerning clientele on Creative Director Furne One @furneamato #AmatoCouture #ArabFashionWeek #FurneOne #Couture #Runway #jewelry