Le théâtre Nô, pratiqué au Japon depuis le Moyen-Age, pourrait disparaître avec le coronavirus

View this post on Instagram

“Ko-omote” (Young Girl) Tokyo National Museum, Important Cultural Property Carved wood with color 20.0cm X13.6cm Circa 18th century Originally owned by Komparu family, the head family of Noh’s principal actors. In Noh theatre, masks are worn only by the main character. The mask helps the performer raise actions out of the ordinary, allowing themselves to be taken over by an all-encompassing emotion, freezing it in time. . . . #noh #nohtheatre #nihonbunka #japanesenationaltreasure #culturalheritage #theatredesign #theatrearts #masks #maskart #japaneseculture #japanesearthistory