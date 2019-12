1917, The Irishman, Joker... A l'affiche des Golden Globes 2020

View this post on Instagram

Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture - Drama: Cynthia Erivo (@cynthiaerivo) - Harriet; Scarlett Johansson - Marriage Story; Saoirse Ronan - Little Women; Charlize Theron (@charlizeafrica) - Bombshell; Renée Zellweger - Judy. Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture - Musical Or Comedy: Ana de Armas (@ana_d_armas) - Knives Out; Awkwafina (@awkwafina) - The Farewell; Cate Blanchett - Where’d You Go, Bernadette; Beanie Feldstein (@beaniefeldstein) - Booksmart; Emma Thompson - Late Night. Best Performance By An Actress In A Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture: Kathy Bates - Richard Jewell; Annette Bening - The Report; Laura Dern (@lauradern) - Marriage Story; Jennifer Lopez - Hustlers; Margot Robbie (@margotrobbie) - Bombshell.