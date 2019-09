A la Fondation Prada, la fascinante collection des Habsbourg

View this post on Instagram

"Il sarcofago di Spitzmaus e altri tesori" opens today at @fondazioneprada⠀ Explore Wes Anderson and Juman Malouf's unusual collection of natural findings, artworks and artifacts.⠀ Official trailer edited by Edward Bursch⠀ ⠀ On view until 13 January 2020⠀ discover more via link in bio⠀ #fondazioneprada #wesanderson #jumanmalouf #spitzmaus