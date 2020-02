Aux portes de l'Union européenne : les migrants entre espoir et violences policières

View this post on Instagram

Today is the first day of snow in Velika Kladuša! In this season, donations are more important than ever. An emergency food box for 4 people costs €2.50 per week. With €50, we can provide food for 100 people per week. “We were 20 km from Slovenia after 6 days walking. They saw us with the secret cameras installed in the path. The police stopped us where we cannot escape. They screamed STOP and fired 3 bullets in the air. They took our money and our telephone, they put us in a van and transported us to the Croatian border. They took our jackets, backpacks, sleeping bags and our shoes and then burned everything in front of us. They were smiling while the fire was burning. After that, one by one they pushed us in the river between the two countries. Once in Bosnia, we were without money, without a phone, without warm clothes and completely wet. It was raining during the night, it was 5 degrees and the game was over”. This is one of the many stories that you hear on a daily basis in Velika Kladuša, a place considered as a ‘hot spot’ for refugees forced to flee their homes due to conflict, persecution, and famine. Over 1,000 people are living outside of the official camp system, either in abandoned houses or on the streets, without access to basic necessities. Winter has arrived and conditions here have deteriorated extremely quickly. Here in the Balkans, snow can grow up to one and a half meters high and the temperature can drop below -15 degrees. The space where social activities were previously operating has flooded and we now provide impromptu methods for providing social and psychological support. At No Name Kitchen, we aim to provide glimpses of humanity for those who feel the world has forgotten them or has demonstrated that their lives are in some way less valuable. To do this we provide the basic necessities for survival paired with social and medical support. Every day we deliver food, clothes, and sleeping gear to about 85 people a day or roughly 600 a week. Our work relies on contributions made by donors who feel unity and solidarity towards those who are on the move. If you want to help us: IBAN: ES90 0081 5155 7100 0198 4102 #givingtuesday