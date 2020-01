A Jérusalem, les 75 ans de la fin de la Shoah

View this post on Instagram

Holocaust survivor Edward Mosberg returned to Auschwitz-Birkenau today, on Yom HaShoah, for the March of the Living. He wears his striped concentration camp uniform with his number, 85454, so that people #neverforget how the Nazis tried to dehumanize the Jews by robbing them of their names and individual identities. The medal draped around Mosberg’s neck is the ‘Order of Merit,’ presented to him yesterday by the President of Poland (pic 3). This is the country’s highest civilian distinction.🎖Mosberg is a devoted member of ASYV and a pioneer in Holocaust education and remembrance. He returns to his hometown of Kraków and participates in @motlorg every year with his family. This year, he returned with his future granddaughter (pic 2), a member of the third generation. . 📷: @jcbloom. . . . #yomhashoah #yomhashoah2019 #yadvashem #yadvashemusa #holocaustsurvivor #holocaustremembrance #holocaustremembranceday #motl #motl2019 #wearestillhere #amyisraelchai #neveragain