Boris Johnson hospitalisé, la maladie avance rapidement au Royaume-Uni

BREATHE. Take a moment. Together it is possible to make it through this. But together is how we will do it. Working together. Serving together. And recognising the domino effect of your own actions. THINK. This is a journey not just about YOU. This is a journey about WE. About US. About the WORLD. Be defined positively by the actions you take during this time. In the words of my country’s Queen: “Be proud of who you become and how you will remember this time.” The peak is coming and together we need to be prepared for that. If you need a community to get you through this, drop an emoji below: #stayhome #wenotme #queenelizabeth #justbestrong