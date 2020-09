View this post on Instagram

Beyrouth, L'INSTANT T... shattered glass, resin 30 x 27 x 15 cm 9 Editions 2020 This sculpture is made from a selection of the glass debris that resulted from the explosion that occurred in Beirut port, on August 4, 2020. #afp #bbc #agencefrancepresse #artconsultant #glassdebris #sleeperinmotion #saraaboumradart #beirutblast