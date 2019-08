Mondiaux d'escalade : Le roi Ondra sur la voie olympique

View this post on Instagram

6/6 🥇🤭🤯😱🥳 Feels like I’m going to wake up any moment from a dream and realize it’s not real...but it is. If at the beginning of the season you would say that I could win every single Boulder World Cup I would just laugh and say that’s impossible but here I was standing in front of the last final boulder with possibility to win every World Cup. I knew exactly what I had to do. *Deep breath. You got this*. Without thinking I went into the boulder. I stuck the dyno and found myself on the top. Whaaat? Billion thoughts crossed my mind. I thought about all the people who helped me get here. My family, my boyfriend @domen_skofic ❤️, my friends ... they know who they are. Thank you a million times!!! ❤️ There is just no better way to win your first ever Overall Boulder World Cup title. It’s gonna take a looooooooong time for this to sink in...🤩🤩🤩 . 📸: ? @redbull @redbullsi #givesyouwings @fiveten_official #brandofthebrave @camp1889 #campcassin @pazi.to #zavarovalnicatriglav @postanivojak @avtohisaklemencic #fordkaplus @sloveniaclimbing