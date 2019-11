ID.3, l'atout électrique de Volkswagen

View this post on Instagram

Recently, users on Twitter began posting images of VW's upcoming ID.3 EV slightly camouflaged in Stuttgart, Germany. Looks like it's going to look a little edgier than the concept which is freaking great! At some angles, it looks like a remixed Nissan Leaf. . . . #volkswagenelectric #volkswagenid3 #volkswagen #ID3 #ID3electric #ID3EV #volkswagenid3ev #VWID3 #VW #vwelectric #electriccar #electricvehicle #electricmobility #ev #bev #zev #zeroemissionvehicle #zeroemissions #batteryelectric #batteryelectricvehicle #batteryelectricvehicletechnology #sustainibility #sustainabletransportation #futureofcars #futureoftransportation