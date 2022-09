Les forces ukrainiennes se rapprochent de Lyssytchansk, contrôlé par les Russes

The Kharkiv region – we are stabilizing the situation, holding our positions. Firmly. So firmly that the occupiers are panicking tangibly. We are now confident that the occupiers will not have any foothold on Ukrainian soil. The pace is very important now. The pace of stabilization in the liberated areas. The pace of movement of our troops. The pace of restoration of normal life in the liberated territory. These days, a farewell ceremony for Queen Elizabeth II took place in London. Ukraine honored her memory at a high level – the Prime Minister of Ukraine and the First Lady were present. Among the millions of people who came to pay respects to Her Majesty, there were many Ukrainians. I am thankful to all Ukrainians in the United Kingdom who showed our British friends at this sorrowful moment that Ukraine stands with them.