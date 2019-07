Croatie : du land art sur des bancs de sable

View this post on Instagram

Sand drawings - untitled can't belive I did it - my first land art piece in Nasca desert Peru close to the ancient and mystical drawings of the old masters of land art - it was a pleisure and an honor to be present and work #landart #nikolafaller #artnomad #artnomadproject #nasca #sand #desert #artinnature #kunst #peru #artinperu #spiral #arte #art #desierto #slama #nomad #artenomade #