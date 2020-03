Marion Haerty, première femme triple championne du monde de freeride

View this post on Instagram

⭐️⭐️⭐️ 3 TIMES - Freeride World Champion ! What a happy women’s day... After 5 years on the @freerideworldtour and a roller coaster of emotions, today I realize the dream I started to build when I got a wildcard. I never stop to learn, I never stop to discover this sport, it’s crazy what my board can bring in my life ! Thanks to my family, my friends and of course my boyfriend for the eternal support in my ups and my downs. Thanks to all my sponsors to believe in me : @thenorthface_snow @ca_des_savoie @rossignolfreeride @crosscallmobile @chamroussesunsetpark @vans_europe And big thoughts to all the riders not in the cut for Verbier ! #RIDEFORESTELLE❤️