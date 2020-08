La styliste Stella Jean dénonce le racisme et le manque de diversité dans la mode italienne

View this post on Instagram

“Le nostre vite cominciano a finire il giorno in cui rimaniamo zitti di fronte alle cose che contano” MLK “Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter.” MLK Please stay here when the lights go out. Let’s not allow the Km 0 indignation to return to its familiar costume of distance and daily indifference. The only way to overcome this is TOGETHER . Otherwise, we will have all lost. And now let’s get to work! #PassTheMic #SeedingCulture #BuildingDialogue #WeBuildMulticuturalBridgeTogether #BlackLivesMatter