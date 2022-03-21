Dernier reportage Live

Live - Tv

Euronews live

Euronews en Live

Regardez le Live TV Euronews

This content is not available in your region
Ukraine

Ukraine : la guerre et son cortège de réfugiés

Access to the comments Discussion
Par euronews  avec AFP, AP
euronews_icons_loading
Dans un car quittant Brovary (Ukraine), avec des réfugiés à son bord - le 20/03/2022
Dans un car quittant Brovary (Ukraine), avec des réfugiés à son bord - le 20/03/2022   -   Tous droits réservés  Vadim Ghirda/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

La guerre en Ukraine, ce sont (aussi) des milliers d'habitants qui, chaque jour, fuient les zones de combat. Des familles, des enfants, déracinés, fatigués par le périple et (très souvent) traumatisés par les violences.

Ce train qui entre dans la gare de Lviv arrive de Zaporijia, dans le sud-est de l'Ukraine. A son bord, des familles qui fuient les combats. Beaucoup d'entre elles vivaient à Marioupol, ville assiégée par l'armée russe.

Au péril de leur vie, ces personnes ont réussi à sortir de ce qu'elles appellent "l'enfer de Marioupol".

Quand ce n'est pas par train, c'est par autocar ou par voiture, que les populations font route vers les régions moins exposées.

Nous sommes ici à Brovary non loin de Kyiv.

Serhiy tient ses deux enfants dans les bras. Il vient de Bobryk, un village situé dans l'est du pays. Une zone désormais sous contrôle russe.

"Les occupants font comme chez eux, dit-il, et ça, je ne le supportais pas. On n'avait plus d'eau, plus d'électricité. __C'était très dur ! On est resté comme ça pendant une semaine."

Vadim Ghirda/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Serhiy, avec ses deux enfants dans les bras, à Brovary (Ukraine), le 20/03/2022Vadim Ghirda/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Les réfugiés ukrainiens en quelques chiffres

L'ONU estime qu'environ 10 millions d'Ukrainiens ont quitté leur logement à cause de la guerre. Cela signifie qu'environ un quart de la population a été déplacé.

Ils sont nombreux à rester en Ukraine, hébergés par des proches dans des villes ou des villages plus calmes.

Et puis, il y a ceux qui fuient à l'étranger - plus de 3,2 millions d'Ukrainiens, toujours selon les agences des Nations Unies.

Ils se réfugient essentiellement en Pologne ou en Roumanie, avant -parfois- de poursuivre leur migration plus à l'ouest.

Guerre en Ukraine

Sélection d'images réalisées par des photojournalistes présents en Ukraine

12
Andrew Marienko/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
12
SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP or licensors
12
Andrew Marienko/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
12
FADEL SENNA/AFP or licensors
12
Bernat Armangue/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
12
FADEL SENNA/AFP or licensors
12
Felipe Dana/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
12
Andrew Marienko/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
12
Pavel Dorogoy/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
12
ARIS MESSINIS/AFP or licensors
12
ARIS MESSINIS/AFP or licensors
12
Bernat Armangue/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
12
Efrem Lukatsky/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
12
VADIM GHIRDA/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
12
Bernat Armangue/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
12
Efrem Lukatsky/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
12
Felipe Dana/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
12
VADIM GHIRDA/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
12
Andrew Marienko/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
12
Felipe Dana/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
12
GENYA SAVILOV/AFP or licensors
12
SERGEY BOBOK/AFP or licensors
12
GENYA SAVILOV/AFP or licensors
12
Evgeniy Maloletka/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
12
Evgeniy Maloletka/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
12
Evgeniy Maloletka/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
12
Oleksandr Ratushniak/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
12
Bernat Armangue/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
12
Vadim Ghirda/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
12
VIACHESLAV RATYNSKYI/VIACHESLAV RATYNSKYI
12
Emilio Morenatti/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
12
VADIM GHIRDA/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
12
Andreea Alexandru/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
12
Oleksandr Ratushniak/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
12
AFP or licensors/AFP or licensors
12
Emilio Morenatti/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
12
DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP or licensors
12
SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP or licensors
12
ARIS MESSINIS/AFP or licensors
12
Marienko Andrew/
12
DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP or licensors
12
VIACHESLAV RATYNSKYI/VIACHESLAV RATYNSKYI
12
VIACHESLAV RATYNSKYI/VIACHESLAV RATYNSKYI
12
VIACHESLAV RATYNSKYI/VIACHESLAV RATYNSKYI
12
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved./Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
12
Emilio Morenatti/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
12
DANIEL LEAL/AFP or licensors
12
DANIEL LEAL/AFP or licensors
12
Efrem Lukatsky/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
12
Emilio Morenatti/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
12
Vadim Ghirda/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
12
SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP or licensors
12
-/AFP
12
GENYA SAVILOV/AFP or licensors
12
ARIS MESSINIS/AFP or licensors
12
ARIS MESSINIS/AFP
12
GENYA SAVILOV/AFP or licensors
12
-/AFP
12
Pavel Dorogoy/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
12
Efrem Lukatsky/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
12
Efrem Lukatsky/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
12
Efrem Lukatsky/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
12
Bernat Armangue/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
12
ARIS MESSINIS/AFP or licensors
12
Bernat Armangue/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
12
Visar Kryeziu/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
12
Visar Kryeziu/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
12
Evgeniy Maloletka/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
12
Andriy Andriyenko/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
12
AP Photo
12
Emilio Morenatti/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
12
Efrem Lukatsky/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
12
ANATOLII STEPANOV/AFP or licensors
12
DANIEL LEAL/AFP or licensors
12
Mykola Tys/Mykola TYS
12
12
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved./Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
12
Valdemar Gorlushko/UNIAN
12
Efrem Lukatsky/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
12
Emilio Morenatti/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
12
Efrem Lukatsky/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
12
Emilio Morenatti/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
12
Efrem Lukatsky/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
12
Emilio Morenatti/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
12
Emilio Morenatti/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
12
Czarek Sokolowski/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
12
Efrem Lukatsky/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
12
Petr David Josek/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
12
Emilio Morenatti/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
12
Emilio Morenatti/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
12
Emilio Morenatti/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
12
Vadim Zamirovsky/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
12
VADIM GHIRDA/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
12
Emilio Morenatti/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
12
DANIEL LEAL/AFP or licensors
12
Emilio Morenatti/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
12
Paul Ursachi/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
12
Oleksandr Ratushniak/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
12
ARIS MESSINIS/AFP or licensors
12
ARIS MESSINIS/AFP or licensors
12
ARIS MESSINIS/AFP or licensors
12
ARIS MESSINIS/AFP or licensors
12
SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP or licensors
12
HANDOUT/AFP
12
Efrem Lukatsky/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
12
Emilio Morenatti/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
12
Emilio Morenatti/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
12
DANIEL LEAL/AFP or licensors
12
DANIEL LEAL/AFP or licensors
12
DANIEL LEAL/AFP or licensors
12
Sergei Grits/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
12
Sergei Grits/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
12
Vadim Ghirda/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
12
SERGEY BOBOK/AFP or licensors
12
Evgeniy Maloletka/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
12
Vadim Ghirda/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Ainsi 200 000 Ukrainiens sont arrivés en Allemagne depuis le début de la guerre. 50 000 ont été accueillis en Italie, 20 000 en France.