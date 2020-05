Le quadruple meilleur restaurant du monde ouvre un bar à burger

View this post on Instagram

What crazy and uncertain times. Copenhagen is about to reopen it’s restaurants. And so will Noma. However before we reopen Noma as we know it. We will transform into a no reservation, drop in only, wine and burger bar. We feel in the first phase of the reopening that we want to be open for all. We need to heal, So let’s have a glass and a burger, you’re all invited. See link in bio, and btw the pic is our cheese burger but we will also serve vegetarian options.