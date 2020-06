George Floyd : des obsèques qui resteront marquées dans l'histoire des Etats-Unis

View this post on Instagram

The man who raised me, my 2nd father front line today at the #georgefloyd service representing our family. It’s really no side of this tragedy I can’t feel. Im A black man Raised by TWO police officers, trust me I didn’t grow up thinking everything was sweet in the streets. We will lay @bigfloyd3 To rest today but I say the fight continues until we don’t have to fight no more! #blacklivesmatter #fountainofpraise #texas #sayhisname #houston #blm #wethepeople #say #enough #takeyourkneeoffmyneck #blm #protest #vote #reform #defundthepolice #icantbreathe ✊🏿✊🏿