En Finlande, une Première ministre de 34 ans et douze femmes au gouvernement

Meet the new Finnish Government of Prime Minister @sannamarin . The government has 19 ministers, 12 of them are women and 7 are men! List of Ministers: Prime Minister: Sanna Marin. Minister of Finance: Katri Kulmuni. Minister for European Affairs and Ownership Steering: Tytti Tuppurainen. Minister for Foreign Affairs: Pekka Haavisto. Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade: Ville Skinnari. Minister of Justice: Anna-Maja Henriksson. Minister for Nordic Cooperation and Equality: Thomas Blomqvist. Minister of the Interior: Maria Ohisalo. Minister of Defence: Antti Kaikkonen. Minister of Local Government: Sirpa Paatero. Minister of Education: Li Andersson. Minister of Science and Culture: Hanna Kosonen. Minister of Agriculture and Forestry: Jari Leppä. Minister of Transport and Communications: Timo Harakka. Minister of Employment: Tuula Haatainen. Minister of Economic Affairs: Mika Lintilä. Minister of Social Affairs and Health: Aino-Kaisa Pekonen. Minister of Family Affairs and Social Services: Krista Kiuru. Minister of the Environment and Climate Change: Krista Mikkonen. Photo: Finnish Government Source: @foreigner.fi #sheinpolitics #womeninpolitics #sannamarin #cabinet #new #finland #helsinki #government #ministers #women #men #genderparity