Li Wenliang, découvreur du coronavirus en Chine, est décédé en martyr

He told people around him to be careful, it sent him to the police station. His friends posted the “lie” online, it made him the whistleblower. Yesterday he died because of the disease he was once accused of lying about, it made him a hero. His prosecution result was broadcasting on national news channel, but no news about his death on the same channel today. He didn’t do anything progressional, he wasn’t trying to be a hero, but he was one, not because of he himself, is because everything else around him. #liwenliang#